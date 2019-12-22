Andhra Pradesh: Farmers' protest against GN Rao Committee Report runs into day 3

Farmers continued to protest for the third consecutive day here on Saturday against the GN Rao-led expert committee's report recommending three capitals for Andhra Pradesh.



The farmers blocked roads and raised slogans against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy even as they questioned the legality of the committee.



The expert committee has recommended the Andhra Pradesh government to have decentralised development by having three capital cities for the legislature, executive and judiciary and put the available resources to best use taking into consideration concerns on environment and for balanced regional growth.



Addressing the media, the committee members had said that Visakhapatnam will be the executive capital from where the Secretariat will function and will also have the Chief Minister's Office, while Amaravati will be the legislative capital and Kurnool will have the High Court with one Bench each at Amaravati and Visakhapatnam.



The budget and winter sessions of the Assembly will be held at Amaravati and Visakhapatnam, and the Raj Bhavan and the Assembly will be located between Mangalagiri and Nagarjuna Univesity which is not flood-prone.