/Amit Shah visits Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad, says 'casualties to be confirmed after DNA test'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Ahmedabad on Thursday (June 12) and took stock of the situation. He also visited the hospital and met the lone survivor of the fatal plane crash. The Home minister said that the number of casualties will be confirmed after DNA tests. He also extended his condolences to those who lost their lives in the accident.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “This afternoon, Air India flight AI-171 crashed and many passengers are feared dead. The entire nation is grieving and is standing together with the bereaved families... The central government received information within 10 minutes after the accident. I contacted the Gujarat Chief Minister, Home Minister and the Civil Aviation Minister. The PM also called immediately. All the central and state government departments are carrying out the rescue operation.”

He also confirmed that there was one survivor but did not confirm the number of casualties. “The death toll will be announced after DNA verification. I met the one survivor... I visited the crash site. The retrieval of the dead bodies is almost complete. DNA samples of the family members are being collected. The family members in foreign countries are also informed. Around 1000 DNA tests will be done... The DNA samples of the dead bodies have also been collected... The bodies will be handed over after the DNA tests..,” he added.