/Amid rough seas, Indian Coast Guard rescues 6 fishers off Mangaluru using remote-controlled buoys

Amid rough seas, strong winds, poor visibility and darkness, Indian Coast Guard(ICG) Ship Sachet rescued six fishermen from their vessel, Indian Fishing Boat Manju Matha, which had suffered hull damage and severe flooding. The rescue was carried out during the evening hours on Monday (29th June), about 33 nautical miles (61 kms) off Surathkal coast, Mangaluru, India's southwest coast.

According to the Indian Coast Guard, they intercepted a distress call over the Very High Frequency Radio Transmission at around 4 pm. Despite the adverse sea conditions and the active southwest monsoon, the ICG immediately diverted its ship Sachet to render assistance, and reached the distressed vessel within 90 minutes.

Given the challenging conditions at sea, the crew of ICG Ship Sachet decided to deploy remotely-operated lifebuoys. These are floatation devices that can be dropped into the sea, and then remotely controlled and steered towards distressed persons adrift at sea. Once the distressed person makes contact with the remotely operated buoy and holds on to it, the buoy can be remotely steered back to the mother ship. For similar operations during better weather conditions, the ICG also deploys drones from their ships to carry conventional floatation devices or lifebuoys to distressed people at sea, following which they are rescued and brought aboard the ship.

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ICG said that all fishers from the distressed vessel were rescued safely and without injury by 6pm, Monday. Following the successful recovery, ICGS Sachet is presently entering New Mangalore for the safe disembarkation of the rescued crew and the completion of further formalities.