Amid fresh tension, Ladakh LG meets MOS Home in New Delhi

The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, R K Mathur met Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, amidst fresh tension between the Indian Army and China's PLA in eastern Ladakh.

Mathur who reached New Delhi arrived at the north block but didn’t disclose anything. According to sources, the prevailing situation along the Line of Actual control was discussed between the LG and MOS home.

The Indian army earlier said that they have foiled an attempt by Chinese troops to change the status quo on the Line of Actual Control in the latest flare-up between the two nations.

The government sources said that there was no physical clash on the night of 29/30 August.