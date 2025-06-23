/All schools closed in Kashmir Valley due to current heatwave conditions

Srinagar: The whole of North India, including Jammu and Kashmir, has been gripped by severe heat wave conditions. The Kashmir region has been witnessing a drastic increase in temperatures. Kashmir Valley has also been witnessing scorching heat as the temperatures have risen above normal across the region. The administration has announced the closure of all schools in the Kashmir division due to the current heatwave conditions in the region. All schools have been shut from June 23 till July 7th across the Union Territory.

Srinagar recorded a temperature of 33 degrees Celsius, while the hottest place in the Kashmir division was Konibal at 33.2 degrees. Even places in the higher reaches, like Kupwara in North Kashmir recorded the temperature at 32.6 degrees, and Qazigund in South Kashmir at 31.4 degrees. The locals in Kashmir are not accustomed to such heat and are facing a tough time.

“'The heatwave will continue today and tomorrow. Generally hot and humid weather with a possibility of heatwave at multiple places. With the onset of monsoon, the humidity factor has led to a rise in temperatures. Even 30-31 degrees will be unbearable for the local population. So, temperature may rise with a chance of a heatwave in isolated pockets,” said Mukhtar Ahmad, Director MeT.

The tourist resort places like Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonamarg also saw some drastic rise in the temperature. While Pahalgam saw mercury rise to 24 degrees, in Gulmarg Ski resort it touched 23 degrees. The MeT Department has predicted the heat wave conditions to continue till June 25th.