Akal Takht Acting Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gadgajj has urged YouTuber Dhruv Rathee to immediately take down video titled “The Sikh Warrior Who Terrified the Mughals" that had an AI depiction of Guru Gobind Singh and other Sikh Gurus. He emphasised that Sikh Gurus cannot be represented in any form — including animation or AI. The video was uploaded on Rathee’s YouTube channel on Sunday night and runs for 24 minutes and 37 seconds. This comes even after Rathee responded by releasing a video addressing the concerns raised.

Akal Takht Acting Jathedar's statement came after Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) condemned a Rathee's video. Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal also condemned the video and said that it deeply hurts the sentiments of the community. “The lack of respectful language and misleading narratives further aggravate this issue." Badal also urged all content creators to exercise utmost caution and sensitivity when producing material related to Guru Sahiban or Sikh history. “Respect for religious traditions and accurate historical representation are non-negotiable. I request the immediate removal of the offending content and call for responsible storytelling that honours the sacred legacy of Sikhism," he wrote on X. “Let us promote education and awareness with reverence, ensuring no community’s beliefs are disrespected," the former deputy CM of Punjab added.

In another statement, SGPC General Secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal alleged that the video misrepresented historical events, including the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji and the legacy of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur. Criticising the portrayal of Banda Singh Bahadur as a ‘Robin Hood’-like figure, Grewal called it inappropriate and misleading. The committee has urged the government to take suitable action against Rathee for what it termed a distortion of Sikh history.