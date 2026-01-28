/Ajit Pawar plane crash: Here's the last picture of Maharashtra Deputy CM before take off

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar died on Wednesday (January 28) in a tragic plane crash near Baramati. The small aircraft, which took off from Mumbai at about 8:10 am, went down during a landing attempt at Baramati airport roughly 30 minutes later. All five people on board, including Pawar, two pilots, and his security personnel, lost their lives. Footage from the scene shows heavy smoke, fire, and the wreckage of the aircraft, with ambulances responding to the disaster. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that there were no survivors. Ajit Pawar, 66, was the nephew of Nationalist Congress Party founder Sharad Pawar and cousin of Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule. Sharad Pawar and Sule, currently in Delhi for Parliament’s budget session, are expected to travel to Pune soon. Pawar is survived by his wife, Sunetra, and sons Parth and Jay.

Last picture of Maharashtra Deputy CM before take off Photograph: (Zee Network)

Over his political career, Ajit Pawar served as Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister under four different administrations, including those led by Prithviraj Chavan, Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde, and Devendra Fadnavis. In 2023, he led a factional split in the NCP, later joining the NDA and becoming Deputy CM. Recent efforts toward reunifying the NCP saw both factions jointly contest civic polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Official statements from the Pawar family and the state government are awaited.

