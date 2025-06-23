/Air India Express flight IX-195 aborts takeoff at Jaipur after technical glitch

A Dubai-bound Air India Express flight was forced to return from the taxiway at Jaipur airport early Monday (Jun 23) morning after a technical glitch was detected. The incident, as per reports, occurred around 6:05 AM IST (1235 GMT). The plane in question has been identified as Flight IX-195, which was scheduled to depart from Jaipur to Dubai. According to officials, the aircraft had already completed passenger boarding and had begun taxiing toward the runway when a technical issue was reported. The pilots then turned the aircraft back to the parking bay as a precaution. As of now, all passengers (nearly 130 people) remain seated inside the aircraft, as an engineering team works to fix the issue.