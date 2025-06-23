/Air India Express flight IX-195 aborts takeoff at Jaipur after technical glitch

According to officials, the aircraft had already completed passenger boarding and had begun taxiing toward the runway when a technical issue was reported.
A Dubai-bound Air India Express flight was forced to return from the taxiway at Jaipur airport early Monday (Jun 23) morning after a technical glitch was detected. The incident, as per reports, occurred around 6:05 AM IST (1235 GMT). The plane in question has been identified as Flight IX-195, which was scheduled to depart from Jaipur to Dubai. According to officials, the aircraft had already completed passenger boarding and had begun taxiing toward the runway when a technical issue was reported. The pilots then turned the aircraft back to the parking bay as a precaution. As of now, all passengers (nearly 130 people) remain seated inside the aircraft, as an engineering team works to fix the issue.
No injuries or safety concerns have been reported so far. Further information is awaited.
(More to follow)