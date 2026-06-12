/After Vijay's win, Tamil actor Raghava Lawrence mulls political foray

Following actor-turned-Chief Minister Joseph Vijay's massive electoral success on poll debut in Tamil Nadu, film personality Raghava Lawrence is now mulling his foray into politics. Aged 49, Lawrence is widely known as an actor-choreographer; he has also directed and produced films. In an 18-minute-long video, Lawrence opened up on his understanding of politics, his mother’s perspective on politics, and a few important and interesting incidents related to his ties with leading actors Rajinikanth and Vijay (now Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu).

While he did not offer specific details on his political foray, Lawrence asked his fans to share their advice and guidance in the social media comments. "If you say 'No', I will not enter politics and will continue my selfless service to society. But if you say 'Yes,' I am ready to enter politics. I will reveal when and with whom I intend to start this journey with all your blessings." Lawrence is testing the political waters at a time when there is widespread speculation of him possibly contesting the bye-polls in the Trichy East constituency, which Chief Minister Vijay vacated after opting to retain the Perambur constituency in Chennai. Vijay ended up winning both seats he contested.

Addressing the possibility of him contesting in Trichy East, Lawrence said that he first needs to foray into politics for that to happen. Recalling his earlier intention to foray into politics, Lawrence said that he was inspired by his mentor actor Rajinkanth's political venture. However, Lawrence said that it could not happen because Rajini himself called off his political foray. Lawrence also stated that his mother was dead against his political foray, because she believed that politics was not a dignified profession owing to the religious and caste mobilization, cash-for-vote culture.

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However, he reasoned that his mother's views on politics had changed after actor Vijay became Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, by defeating the established political order and culture. This prompted his mother to permit his political foray. Lawrence also touched upon his friendship and professional ties with Vijay, recalling how he worked as a dance choreographer for Vijay and continues to remain in touch with Vijay.

Citing that he is an uneducated and illiterate person, Lawrence asked his fans if he was qualifified to enter politics. During his video address, he repeatedly highlighted the mantra of "Do your duty sincerely, without expecting anything in return". He concluded by saying that his mother had greenlighted his political foray and that he now awaited the opinion of his fans and followers.