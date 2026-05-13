/After PM Modi's appeal, BJP CMs roll out fuel-saving measures amid global energy uncertainty

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states across India have started implementing austerity and fuel-conservation measures after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged governments and citizens to adopt energy-saving practices amid growing global uncertainty over fuel supplies and rising geopolitical tensions. The coordinated response from BJP chief ministers comes at a time when international crude oil markets remain volatile due to instability in the Middle East and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes. India, which imports a significant portion of its crude oil requirements, is closely monitoring the situation as concerns over energy security intensify.

Following the Prime Minister’s appeal, several BJP-led state governments have announced measures aimed at reducing fuel consumption, cutting government expenditure, and promoting more sustainable transportation practices. In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to immediately reduce the use of VIP convoys and government vehicles by 50 percent. Departments have also been instructed to limit unnecessary travel, encourage virtual meetings wherever possible, and adopt fuel-saving protocols in official operations.

The Uttar Pradesh government’s move is being seen as one of the strongest responses to PM Modi’s call, reflecting concerns over both fiscal discipline and long-term energy management. In Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a similar push focused on reducing the use of official vehicles and encouraging ministers and government staff to use public transportation, shared mobility, and carpooling systems. Officials in Delhi said the measures are intended not only to reduce fuel consumption but also to send a public message on responsible governance during a period of global uncertainty.

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The Delhi government is also exploring ways to optimise official travel schedules and reduce non-essential movement within departments. Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav cut the size of his official convoy from 13 vehicles to eight, presenting the move as part of a broader effort to support fuel conservation and reduce government expenditure. State officials said departments in Madhya Pradesh have also been encouraged to adopt energy-saving measures in daily operations and spread awareness about responsible fuel usage among citizens.

The austerity drive in Madhya Pradesh drew additional attention after a High Court judge reportedly chose to cycle to court following PM Modi’s appeal for fuel conservation. The symbolic move quickly gained traction on social media, with many users describing it as a strong example of public leadership and environmental responsibility. Political observers note that the synchronized responses from BJP-ruled states reflect an effort to align governance with the Prime Minister’s messaging on economic discipline, sustainability, and national preparedness during uncertain global conditions.

The developments also come as fuel prices, shipping costs, and global energy supply chains remain under pressure due to continuing geopolitical tensions, especially in the Middle East. Any prolonged disruption in global oil movement could significantly impact fuel-importing nations such as India. Experts say measures such as reducing official vehicle fleets, promoting public transportation, and encouraging shared mobility may have a limited immediate impact on overall fuel consumption but carry strong symbolic and administrative value.