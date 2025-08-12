/After 7 months in jail, Noida man pleads guilty in drug case

Man arrested with a kilogram of marijuana earlier this year in January, has pleaded guilty in front of the Gautam Buddha Nagar court.
Man arrested with a kilogram of marijuana earlier this year in January, has pleaded guilty in front of the Gautam Buddha Nagar court. Deepak Mahto was sentenced to rigorous jail sentence for seven months and 13 days, along with a fine of $114 (INR 1,000). Mahto has served his period in prison and soon will be released.
He is resident of Hoshiyarpur village in Sector 49, and was arrested by Sector 51 police January 27, when he had 1.14 kg of marijuana in his possession. He was booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the chargesheet was filed on June 2.