/Afghanistan FM Amir Khan Muttaqi visits Darul Uloom Deoband, hopes for ‘stronger’ New Delhi-Kabul ties

Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Saturday (Oct 11) visited the Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur during his six-day visit to India. While addressing reporters after his trip, Muttaqi expressed hopes for stronger ties between India and Afghanistan in future. The Afghan leader met with senior clerics, scholars and administrators of the institution.

“The journey has been very good so far. Not just the people of Darul Uloom, but all the people of the area have come here. I am grateful to them for the warm welcome they extended to me... I am thankful to the Ulema of Deoband and the people of the area for this warm welcome... The future of India-Afghanistan relations seems very bright,” Muttaqi said.

Muttaqi’s six-day visit to India highlights the strengthening diplomatic relations between India and Afghanistan. During his visit, the Taliban minister aims to bolster ties between New Delhi and Kabul and hold discussions on strategic interests, including regional stability and security and on regional dynamics, including Pakistan’s role in the region and its impact on India-Afghanistan relations.

The Afghan FM is also set to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra on Sunday. A day earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with the Afghan foreign minister and discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interest and regional developments.

“External Affairs Minister reiterated India’s long-standing friendship with the Afghan people and highlighted the deep-rooted cultural and historical ties binding the two nations. He conveyed India's continued commitment to support the aspirations and developmental needs of the Afghan people,” the leaders said in a joint statement.