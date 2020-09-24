Admitted to hospital for COVID-19, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia also diagnosed with dengue

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was diagnosed with dengue on Thursday, a day after testing positive for COVID-19.

However, his health condition is stable, a top official from the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital, in which Sisodia is admitted, informed.

Sisodia was diagnosed with Dengue while receiving treatment at the government-run LNJP hospital where he was admitted on Wednesday after he complained of persistent fever and falling levels of Oxygen, the official added.

On September 14, Sisodia had tweeted to announce his positive status and warn those who came in contact with him.

(With inputs from ANI)