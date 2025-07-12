/AAIB report: How Air India plane crashed? Sequence of events in 15 points

India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) released its initial report into the Air India plane crash that killed 260 people, pointing out that within seconds of takeoff, the engine switches were moved from the "run" to the "cutoff" position. Even though the report didn't apportion blame for the June 12 accident, it provided a possible explanation for what went wrong. The report also revealed to the public the sequence of events that led to one of the biggest disasters in aviation history.
Here's the sequence of events as well as the key findings of the AAIB report
- The Air India Dreamliner VT-ANB landed in Ahmedabad from New Delhi as AI423.
- Nearly three hours later, after ground clearance, the aircraft lifted. "The aircraft air/ground sensors transitioned to air mode, consistent with liftoff," the report said.
- The aircraft reached its maximum airspeed of 180 knots. After that, the report said: “Immediately thereafter, the Engine 1 and Engine 2 fuel cutoff switches transitioned from RUN to CUTOFF position one after another with a time gap of 01 sec.”
- The Engine N1 and N2 began to decrease from their take-off values as the fuel supply to the engines was cut off, it added.
- In the cockpit voice recording, one of the pilots is heard asking the other why did he cutoff. The other pilot responded that he did not do so.
- The CCTV footage obtained from the airport showed Ram Air Turbine (RAT) getting deployed during the initial climb immediately after lift-off
- The aircraft started to lose altitude before crossing the airport perimeter wall.
- Both engines' values "passed below minimum idle speed", and the RAT hydraulic pump began supplying hydraulic power.
- Engine 1 fuel cutoff switch transitioned from CUTOFF to RUN.
- Engine 2 fuel cutoff switch also transitions from CUTOFF to RUN.
- When fuel control switches are moved from CUTOFF to RUN while the aircraft is in flight, each engine's full authority dual engine control (FADEC) automatically manages a relight and thrust recovery sequence of ignition and fuel introduction, the report explained.
- Engine 1’s core deceleration stopped, reversed, and started to progress to recovery.
- Engine 2 was able to relight but could not arrest core speed deceleration and reintroduced fuel repeatedly to increase core speed acceleration and recovery.
- One of the two pilots sounded "Mayday, Mayday, Mayday" alert.
- Data recording stopped.
The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was headed from Ahmedabad to London when it crashed. 241 people, including crew members, were killed. One person miraculously walked away unhurt. 19 people died on the ground. Among the dead were 169 Indians, 53 Britishers, seven Portuguese, and a Canadian.