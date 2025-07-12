/AAIB report: How Air India plane crashed? Sequence of events in 15 points

India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) released its initial report into the Air India plane crash that killed 260 people, pointing out that within seconds of takeoff, the engine switches were moved from the "run" to the "cutoff" position. Even though the report didn't apportion blame for the June 12 accident, it provided a possible explanation for what went wrong. The report also revealed to the public the sequence of events that led to one of the biggest disasters in aviation history.