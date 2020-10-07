986 deaths in last 24 hours takes India's coronavirus toll to 1,04,555

India's coronavirus tally has crossed the 67-lakh with a spike of 72,049 new COVID-19 cases and 986 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Total tally, as of Wednesday, stands at 67,57,132 including 9,07,883 active cases, 57,44,694 recoveries and 1,04,555 deaths, as per Union Health Ministry data.

The ministry also said that India's Positivity Rate is steadily maintained below 10 per cent. The cumulative figure is 8.28 per cent and the daily figure is 7.52 per cent.



Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 35.7 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 1,048,700, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Wednesday, the total number of cases stood at 35,733,340 and the fatalities rose to 1,048,742, the University`s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

(With inputs from agencies)