903 deaths in last 24 hours takes India's coronavirus toll to 1,02,685

India's coronavirus tally crossed 66-lakh with a spike of 74,442 new cases and 903 deaths reported in last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry on Monday.

With 74,442 new cases, the tally reaches 66,23,816 including 9,34,427 active cases, 55,86,704 recoveries and 1,02,685 deaths as per Union Health Ministry data.

According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, India has exceeded 140 tests per day per million population as advised by the World Health Organisation by nearly 6 times. Several states/UTs have demonstrated better performance than the national average.

Meanwhile, The Government of India hopes to receive up to 50 crore doses of coronavirus vaccine by July 2021 to inoculate about 25 crore people, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday, as infections in the world’s second-worst affected country continue to surge.

