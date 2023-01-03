7th pay commission: Tamil Nadu announces DA hike for government employees as New Year gift, CHECK details

The Tamil Nadu government raised the Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees, including teachers, pensioners, and family pensioners, from 34 per cent to 38 per cent with immediate effect on Sunday. Notably, the increase would benefit approximately 16 lakh employees, and the decision was made after taking into account the representation of government employees.

Despite the fact that the move would incur an additional annual expenditure of Rs 2,359 crore, the government has accepted the financial burden in the interest of state employees' welfare.

In response to the protest of government teachers seeking 'equal pay for equal work,' he announced the formation of a committee of three top officials, led by Finance Secretary-Expenditure. According to him, the government has decided to take action based on the panel's recommendations.