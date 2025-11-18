/79 Bangladeshi fishermen, 3 boats apprehended for illegal fishing in Indian waters

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ships undertaking International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) surveillance in the Northern Bay of Bengal, apprehended three Bangladeshi fishing boats and 79 crew for illegal fishing in India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), over the weekend.

The ICG said that the Bangladeshi boats were detected as operating well within Indian waters, in violation of Indian law. ICG teams intercepted and boarded the fishing vessels to conduct inspections, following which it was known that the crew did not possess the requisite permits to fish within the Maritime Zones of India. Onboard fishing gear and freshly caught fish confirmed that this was a case of illegal fishing by the Bangladeshi fishermen, ICG said.

All three boats and their crew were apprehended by the ICG and escorted to Frazerganj, West Bengal, where they were handed over to the Marine police for further legal action. ICG emphasised the close coordination between itself and West Bengal Police, and that ICG maintains continuous surface and aerial surveillance in the Bay of Bengal to enforce maritime laws and protect national maritime assets.