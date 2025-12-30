At least seven people lost their lives, and 11 others were injured after a bus fell into a gorge of Bhikiyasen in the Almora district of Uttarakhand on Tuesday morning, a police official said. The bus, belonging to Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN), was travelling to Ramnagar when it lost control near Bhikiyasen.

Soon after the information, teams from the district administration, police and state disaster response force (SDRF) were rushed to the site. Meanwhile, all the injured have been sent to a nearby hospital, according to a report in HT.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Devendra Pincha said, “Eighteen people were travelling in the KMVN mini bus when it lost control and fell into the gorge. The bodies have been retrieved, and the injured have been sent to the hospital.”

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami expresses grief

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said in a post on X, “I have received the extremely distressing news of a bus accident on the Bikhiyasain-Vinayak Road, which was en route from Bikhiyasain to Ramnagar in Almora district, resulting in casualties among the passengers. This incident is profoundly painful and heart-wrenching. The injured passengers in the accident have been admitted to nearby hospitals by the district administration. The seriously injured have been referred to advanced medical centres for better treatment. The entire matter is under continuous monitoring, and I am in constant contact with the local administrative authorities.”