65-year-old coronavirus positive patient passes away in Mumbai 

A 65-year-old coronavirus positive patient passed away in Mumbai on Monday.

The deceased returned from UAE to Ahmedabad on March 15th and went to Mumbai on March 20th. After complaints of high blood pressure and diabetes, he was admitted to Kasthurba hospital on March 23rd and died on the same evening in the hospital.

He was tested positive for COVID-19 before his death.

This is the third death in Mumbai and 10th in India.

The total number of positive Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has risen to 101 including three new cases in Pune and one in Satara, the state health department said.