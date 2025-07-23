/600 women recruits protest in Gorakhpur over alleged 'hidden bathroom cameras'; PTI suspended, ADG-SSP rush to spot

Panic and outrage broke out at the Gorakhpur Police Training Centre in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, July 23. Around 600 trainee police employees broke down in anger, frustration and disdain. They staged a massive protest on Saturday alleging the presence of ‘hidden cameras’ inside the bathrooms of the training facility. The trainees were visibly distressed as they continued crying and shouting, demanding immediate action. They alleged that the training facility lacked basic amenities like clean bathrooms and proper drinking water.

According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, one trainee told the reporter, “We noticed something suspicious in the bathroom and checked closely. When we discovered it was a hidden camera, we were terrified. Our dignity has been violated.”

Additional District General Akhil Kumar and Senior Superintendent of Police rushed to the spot. Following the preliminary enquiry, Physical Training Instructor (PTI) was suspended. He was considered to be the prime suspect and has been under investigation. Senior officials denied any instances of hidden camera recording; however, they have agreed to the misbehaviour by the PTI.