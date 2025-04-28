6 Pakistani politicians who issued war threats over India’s Indus Waters Treaty action

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned of an “all-out war” if India escalates after the Pahalgam terror attack. Speaking to Sky News, he claimed the world should be “worried” about a full-scale conflict between two nuclear-armed nations.
Former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari made a chilling threat against India, saying, “The Indus is ours—either water will flow in this Indus, or their blood will.”
Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi warned, “Our 130 nuclear bombs are meant for India, not for display.” He added that any move to block Pakistan’s water would lead to preparations for war.
Power Minister Sardar Awais Leghari termed India’s actions “an act of water warfare.” He vowed to defend Pakistan’s water rights “legally, politically, and globally” and called the move “cowardly and illegal.”
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said Pakistan does not want war but stands ready to respond. He also demanded a “neutral investigation” into the Pahalgam attack, stressing a balanced approach while warning of retaliation.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif warned that any attempt to cut Pakistan’s water share would be seen as “an act of war.” He pledged a strong, resolute response and added that Pakistan is ready for any misadventure.