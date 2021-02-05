A top official of the administration of the Union Territory on Friday tweeted that 4G mobile internet is being restored in Jammu and Kashmir.

"4G mobile internet services being restored in entire J&K," said Rohit Kansal, J&K Principal Secretary (Power & Information).

In a previous order, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had extended the ban on high-speed mobile data services across the Union Territory, except Ganderbal and Udhampur, till February 6.

Mobile internet services had been suspended in Jammu and Kashmir since August 5, 2019, due to security reasons when the central government had abrogated Article 370 and Article 35A and J&K transitioned from a state into a UT on October 31, 2019.

(With inputs from agencies)