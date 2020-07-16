4.5 magnitude earthquake strikes near Rajkot in Gujarat: Centre for seismology

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck near Gujarat's Rajkot at 7:40 AM, Thursday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the government's nodal agency for monitoring seismic activity in the country.

The epicentre was 16 km Southeast of Rajkot, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The quake hit at a depth of more than 10 kilometres, the agency said