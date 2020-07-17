3.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir: Centre for seismology

A 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck at 88 km east of Katra of Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the government's nodal agency for monitoring seismic activity in the country.

As per NCS, the tremor was felt at 4:55 am today.

The quake hit at a depth of more than 5 kilometres, the agency said

Earlier, on July 8, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred near Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies)