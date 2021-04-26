352,991 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2,812 deaths in a new record high for India

India's Ministry of Health reported 3,52,991 new cases of the COVID-19 on Sunday with 2812 deaths.

The country set a global record for a rise in daily coronavirus cases for a fifth straight day, while deaths from COVID-19 also jumped by an all-time high over the last 24 hours.

With 352,991 new cases, India's total caseload has crossed 17 million. Deaths rose by a record 2,812 to reach a total of 195,123, according to health ministry data.

