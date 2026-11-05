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3-storey building collapses in Old Delhi's Chawri Bazaar; several feared trapped

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Nov 05, 2026, 12:04 IST | Updated: Nov 05, 2026, 12:04 IST
3-storey building collapses in Old Delhi's Chawri Bazaar; several feared trapped

3-storey building collapses in Old Delhi's Chawri Bazaar; several feared trapped Photograph: (Credit: ANI)

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A three-storey under-construction building collapsed in Gali Sitara near Chawri Bazaar Metro Station in Old Delhi on Thursday morning. Rescue teams and fire units are on-site as several remain feared trapped beneath the debris. 

A three-storey under-construction building collapsed in Old Delhi's Chawri Bazaar on Thursday morning (Nov 5) around 9:50 AM, raising fears that several people are trapped underneath the debris. The incident took place in Gali Sitara, near the Chawri Bazaar Metro station. Emergency services responded swiftly, deploying at least six fire tenders and specialised rescue vehicles to the site.

The collapse underscores growing concerns over structural safety in the capital, coming just days after a similar incident in Milan Garden, northeast Delhi, where two men died after existing roof slabs gave way during the construction of an additional floor.

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty covers a broad spectrum of subjects, ranging from geopolitics, global conflicts, and India's neighbourhood dynamics to the strategic operations of the In...Read More

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