/3-storey building collapses in Old Delhi's Chawri Bazaar; several feared trapped

A three-storey under-construction building collapsed in Old Delhi's Chawri Bazaar on Thursday morning (Nov 5) around 9:50 AM, raising fears that several people are trapped underneath the debris. The incident took place in Gali Sitara, near the Chawri Bazaar Metro station. Emergency services responded swiftly, deploying at least six fire tenders and specialised rescue vehicles to the site.
The collapse underscores growing concerns over structural safety in the capital, coming just days after a similar incident in Milan Garden, northeast Delhi, where two men died after existing roof slabs gave way during the construction of an additional floor.