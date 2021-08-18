3 km area surrounding naval installations turns 'No Fly Zone' in Tamil Nadu  

According to the defence establishment, the area falling under three km radius from the perimeter of naval installations in Tamil Nadu has been designated as a 'No Fly Zone'. This means that individuals/civil agencies are prohibited from flying non-conventional aerial objects, such as drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) without any prior permission.

In a stern warning, it has been stated that “The Indian Navy will destroy or confiscate any non-conventional aerial object including drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) found flying without proper approval. Further, the operator found violating these orders will be charged under the provisions of Indian Penal Code.”

It was added that the approval for using drones by any operator/government agency is governed by the guidelines issued by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). In case of an approved, scheduled flying operation, the approval from Director General Civil Aviation (DGCA) is to be obtained through Digi Sky Website, and a copy of the approval letter is to be submitted to Headquarter Tamil Nadu & Puducherry Naval Area/ Staff Officer (Security) and concerned Naval Station at least a week prior to the flying operation.

In July, the areas falling within three km radius of the perimeter of Indian Naval Air Station INS Rajali in Arakkonam, Tamil Nadu were designated as 'No Fly Zone'A similar warning regarding the confiscation and destruction of the UAV/drone and legal action against the violators was emphasised upon, back then.

It is understood that this warning gains significance, given the recent terror attacks on defence facilities in Jammu and Kashmir, using explosive laden drones. These mini flying machines pose a significant threat as they can be launched from anywhere, in a short notice and can cause damage to life and property.