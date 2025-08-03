/3 children among 11 pilgrims killed as SUV plunges into canal in UP’s Gonda

Eleven people, including three children, were killed and four others injured after an SUV lost control and fell into the Saryu Canal in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district. The vehicle, carrying 15 people, was on its way to the Pirthvinath Temple when the accident occurred near the Moorganj police station on the Seehgaon-Kharagoopur road in Gonda. Local residents informed the police about the accident. The bodies were recovered from the canal, and the deceased have been identified.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

Local police station in-charge KG Rao informed that 11 bodies have been recovered from the canal. Four people have been rescued safely.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and directed district administration officials to provide immediate medical care to the injured at the hospital. CM Yogi has announced financial aid of ₹5 lakh for the families of the deceased.

“The loss of life in the unfortunate accident in the district of Gonda is extremely tragic and heart-wrenching. My condolences are with the grief-stricken families. Instructions have been given to provide financial assistance of Rs 5-5 lakh to the kin of those who lost their lives in this accident, and to the district administration officials to immediately take the injured to the hospital for their proper treatment. I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the departed souls attain salvation, the bereaved families find the strength to bear this immense sorrow, and the injured recover swiftly. Om Shanti!,” CM Yogi posted on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.