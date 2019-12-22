27 IAS, 16 IPS officers promoted in Odisha

Around 27 officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and 16 belonging to the Indian Police Service (IPS) in Odisha have been promoted to higher ranks.

The state government announced the promotion on Saturday, adding that four out of the 27 IAS officers have been promoted to the rank of Principal Secretary. These are: Hemant Sharma, Bishnupada Sethi, Chitra Arumugam and Sushil Kumar Lohani from the 1995 batch.



while among those promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) include Anirudh K Singh, Anup Kumar Sahoo, Amrita Dash, Anoop Krishna and Sudha Singh.

Arisingha Bhoi, Amitendra Nath Sinha and S Praveen Kumar, were promoted from IPS officers to Inspector Generals.



In addition, four IPS officers, namely RK Sharma, Saumendra K Priyadarshi, Santosh Bala and Ritu Arora have been promoted to the rank of Director General of Police (ADG).

(With inputs from ANI)