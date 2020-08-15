266 prisoners in Kerala test positive for COVID-19

As many as 266 prisoners lodged in Thiruvananthapuram Central and Kollam district jails have tested COVID-19 positive prompting prisoners authorities to start separate COVID-19 isolation wards inside jail premises, reported news agency ANI.

Santhosh S, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Prisons (Headquarters), said that 50 inmates of Poojappura Central Jail have tested positive on Saturday taking the total COVID-19 cases here to 200.

"Another 66 inmates in Kollam jail also have tested positive. So far both jails combined 266 jail inmates have tested COVID-19 positive," he added.

Santhosh said that three officials in Central Jail have detected positive for the virus.

"About 114 prisoners were tested in Central jail and the results of 50 of them have confirmed COVID-19 positive. Out of the 21 officials tested, results of three officials are COVID-19 positive," he said.Regarding the treatment strategy adopted by the jail authorities, he said.

"All these cases are not symptomatic and so we are currently isolating them within the jail premises. If anyone shows any symptoms than the person will be sent to COVID hospital for the treatment."A total of 1,608 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Kerala today.The number of active cases is now at 14,891 while 27,779 patients have recovered, according to the state health department.