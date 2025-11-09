/19 or 17? Age discrepancy surfaces in Dwarka fatal crash case

The mother of 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra, who was killed in a fatal road accident, seeks justice. Her son was returning home from work when a youth driving an SUV collided with his motorbike. In the initial report, it is noted that the driver is a 17-year-old youth who was subsequently produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB). He is currently out on interim bail.

Moments after a head-on collision with Dhaneshra's bike, the Mahindra Scorpio rammed into a parked sedan. Driver Ajit Singh, who was present in the Swift Dzire car, has sustained injuries and is reportedly undergoing treatment.

The video, which was filmed from the Scorpio, is doing the rounds online. It is reportedly being shot by the driver’s sister, who was seated in the passenger seat at the time of the incident. It has irked people across the country; thrill, for one, has claimed a life. Dhaneshra’s mother, while speaking to the media, was seen mentioning how their “fun reels” claimed her son’s life.

Dwarka Police releases details: