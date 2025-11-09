/19 or 17? Age discrepancy surfaces in Dwarka fatal crash case

The mother of 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra, who was killed in a fatal road accident, seeks justice. Her son was returning home from work when a youth driving an SUV collided with his motorbike. In the initial report, it is noted that the driver is a 17-year-old youth who was subsequently produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB). He is currently out on interim bail.
Moments after a head-on collision with Dhaneshra's bike, the Mahindra Scorpio rammed into a parked sedan. Driver Ajit Singh, who was present in the Swift Dzire car, has sustained injuries and is reportedly undergoing treatment.
The video, which was filmed from the Scorpio, is doing the rounds online. It is reportedly being shot by the driver’s sister, who was seated in the passenger seat at the time of the incident. It has irked people across the country; thrill, for one, has claimed a life. Dhaneshra’s mother, while speaking to the media, was seen mentioning how their “fun reels” claimed her son’s life.
Dwarka Police releases details:
- They received a call at 11:57 AM informing them about a road accident.
- Responding to the call, all crime teams went to the spot, where a Scorpio vehicle had hit a motorbike and a taxi.
- During the preliminary probe, the driver of the SUV mentioned his age as 19.
- Further investigation found that the accused driver was a juvenile.
- He was immediately apprehended and sent to an observation home.
- The accused received interim relief from February 10.
- The accused's father bound under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988
- Nothing about a stunt being performed at the time of the incident has been found.
- We have recorded a statement of the injured taxi driver, who has been discharged from the hospital.