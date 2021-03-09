15,388 new COVID-19 cases reported in India, active cases at 1,87,462

As many as 15,388 new COVID-19 cases and 77 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases in the country to 1,87,462, the Health Ministry informed on Tuesday.

With this, the total number of positive cases now stands at 1,12,44,786, and the death toll stands at 1,57,930. A total of 1,08,99,394 recoveries, including 16,596 in the last 24 hours have been reported so far.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 22,27,16,796 samples have been tested for the coronavirus so far, including 7,48,525 in the last 24 hours.



As many as 2,30,08,733 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far. Maharashtra, one of the worst-affected states in the country, reported as many as 8,744 new COVID-19 cases, 9,068 discharges and 22 deaths in the last 24 hours.



The total number of cases in the state now stands at 22,28,471, including 97,637 active cases. The death toll stands at 52,500. Kerala, another state that has seen high numbers over the last few weeks, currently has 40,867 active COVID-19 cases, taking the total active cases to 4,300. As many as 10,77,327 positive cases have been reported in the state far.