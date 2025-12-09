/150 years on, 'Vande Mataram' in eye of storm; Amit Shah urges Congress MPs to engage in debate

Bankim Chandra Chatterjee’s ‘Vande Mataram’, originally titled ‘Bande Mataram’, is in the eye of the storm again; this time it’s a debate in the parliament. The national song has completed 150 years, and on Tuesday (Dec 9), Home Minister Amit Shah was seen discussing the matter and also urging Congress MPs to engage. He said, “Congress MPs are questioning the need for having discussions on Vande Mataram and calling it a political strategy and a way of diverting from the issues. Nobody is scared of discussions on issues. We are not the ones boycotting the Parliament. If they want to discuss, they need to stop boycotting, and all discussions will take place.”