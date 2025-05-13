Fourteen people have died after consuming spurious liquor in northern Indian state Punjab's Amritsar. The incident has hospitalised 6 after having alcohol laced with methanol. Police have arrested four local suppliers.



Speaking to news agency ANI, SSP Amritsar Rural Maninder Singh said, "Four local suppliers arrested yesterday revealed the name of a liquor supplier named Prabhjeet. This man told us about a kingpin, Sahib Singh, who supplies methanol. He obtained 50 litre of methanol, which was diluted to make 120 litre. This was sold to the four local suppliers. We have invoked stringent sections of the law against the six arrested persons. FIR registered under 105 BNS."

Advertisment

#WATCH | Punjab: 14 people dead and 6 hospitalised after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Amritsar's Majitha



SSP Amritsar Rural Maninder Singh says," Four local suppliers arrested yesterday revealed the name of a liquor supplier named Prabhjeet. This man told us about a… pic.twitter.com/PQ4B0rHHmd — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2025

"An unfortunate tragedy has happened in Majitha. We got to know yesterday night, we received reports from 5 villages that those who consumed liquor yesterday are in critical condition. We rushed our medical teams," said Sakshi Sawhney, Amritsar (Majitha), Deputy Commissioner.

"Our medical teams are still going door-to-door. Whether people have some symptoms or not, we are taking them to hospital so that we can save them. 14 people have died so far. Government is extending all the help possible. We are ensuring that this death toll doesn't increase. We have arrested the suppliers and further investigation is underway," she added.