/11 Chennai flights to 4 south Indian cities cancelled amid Cyclone Murasu impact

Eleven flights connecting Chennai with four cities in South India were cancelled on Monday (Nov 2) as adverse weather linked to Cyclone Murasu disrupted air operations, according to an advisory issued by Chennai Airport. Three of the cancelled flights were on the Chennai - Vijayawada route, two on Chennai - Rajahmundry, two on Chennai - Kadapa and four on Chennai - Tiruchirappalli. All the services listed in the advisory carry IndiGo's 6E code.

IndiGo in a statement, said, “We understand that extended wait times, both on the ground and onboard, may cause inconvenience, and we sincerely appreciate your patience.”

“Our crew and ground teams are there to support you and ensure your wait is as comfortable as possible. We value your time and are doing everything we can to help you get on your way as soon as possible,” the statement added.

Flight 6E7304 from Vijayawada, due to depart at 12.30pm and reach Chennai at 1.55pm, was cancelled, as was 6E7305 from Chennai (2.45pm - 4.05pm). The evening service 6E7306 from Vijayawada (7.25pm - 8.50pm) was also called off.

Flight 6E7365 from Chennai (2.35pm - 4.05pm) and the return service 6E7366 from Rajahmundry (4.50pm - 6.25pm) were cancelled.

Flight 6E7398 from Kadapa to Chennai (1.25pm - 2.30pm) and 6E7397 from Chennai to Kadapa (2.50pm - 3.45pm) were among those affected.

The four cancellations on this route span the evening and late night. They are 6E7357 from Chennai (5.40pm - 6.45pm), 6E7358 from Tiruchirappalli (7.05pm - 8.15pm), 6E7363 from Chennai (8.50pm - 9.55pm) and 6E7364 from Tiruchirappalli (10.10pm - 11.20pm).

The latest cancellations come days after 12 IndiGo flights between Chennai and Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Rajahmundry were cancelled on Wednesday because of Cyclone Arnab. Vijayawada and Rajahmundry have now been hit twice within a week.