/10-year-old boy served lassi and meals to soldiers during Operation Sindoor; Indian Army to sponsor his education

On Sunday (July 20), the Indian Army felicitated young Svarn Singh, who ensured the soldiers embroiled in cross-border fighting with neighbouring Pakistan during Operation Sindoor were provided with food supplies. The 10-year-old brought meals, water, ice, milk, lassi and tea for soldiers posted in Tara Wali village, Punjab. The army recognised and appreciated his efforts and decided to sponsor his education.



“In recognition of his courage and enthusiasm, the Indian Army's Golden Arrow Division has committed to fully sponsor Svarn's education. During a ceremony at Ferozepur Cantonment on Saturday, Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, also felicitated the boy,” The Western Command of the Indian Army posted on X.

The young boy had earlier mentioned that he wants to be a soldier when he grows up and serve his country. Speaking to news agency PTI, his father had said, "We are proud of him. Even soldiers loved him."



Svarn is currently studying I class 4, and it has been learned that his actions were not an outcome of anybody else’s thought. He decided by himself to go and supply food to the soldiers fighting against Pakistan. On May 7, India launched Operation Sindoor as a retaliatory move against the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 innocent lives. It was after a fortnight of Pakistan’s inaction against terror outfits operating on its soil. In the precision strikes, New Delhi destroyed terrorist infrastructure deep inside Pakistan and PoK.

Foreign Minister Vikram Misri, during the initial briefings, had said, "It was deemed essential that the perpetrators and planners of the 22 April attack be brought to justice. Despite a fortnight having passed since the attacks, there has been no demonstrable step from Pakistan to take action against the terror infrastructure on its territory or territory under its control."