1 terrorist killed, 2 Army soldiers and policeman injured in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama

WION NEW DELHI Jul 07, 2020, 11.32 AM(IST) Written By: Ieshan Bashir Wani

Encounter in J&K's Pulwama Photograph:( ANI )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Acting on an information about the presence of terrorists in Goosu area of the district, a joint operation was launched by Indian Army, J&K police and CRPF.

Two Indian army soldiers and a policeman were injured while a terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. 

Acting on an information about the presence of terrorists in Goosu area of the district, a joint operation was launched by Indian Army, J&K police and CRPF. 

During the operation, exchange of fire took place between the hiding terrorists and security forces, resulting in injuries to men in uniform while a terrorist has been neutralised.

Inspector general of police Kashmir range Vijay Kumar told WION that the operation is ongoing and injured have been shifted for medical treatment where a solider is critical. 

The operation is still ongoing in the area when the last reports came in.