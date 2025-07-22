Amid questions around the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, a video of his from July 22 is doing rounds on social media in which he says that he would retire only when his tenure as vice president gets over in 2027. His statement, which came just ten days ago, has raised eyebrows, with the Opposition already questioning the shocking announcement. Addressing an event at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on July 10, he said, “I will retire at the right time, August 2027, subject to divine intervention.” Dhankhar was elected as the vice president of India in August 2022, replacing M Venkaiah Naidu.

Dhankhar resigns from his post

On July 21, Dhankhar sent a letter to President Droupadi Murmu saying that he is resigning. "To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution. I extend my deepest gratitude to Your Excellency, the Honourable President of India for her unwavering support and the soothing, wonderful working relationship we maintained during my tenure," he said in the letter to President Droupadi Murmu, also uploaded on X.

"I extend my deepest gratitude to Your Excellency- the Hon’ble President of India for her unwavering support and the soothing wonderful working relationship we maintained during my tenure. I express my deep gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister and the esteemed Council of Ministers. Prime Minister’s cooperation and support have been invaluable, and I have learned much during my time in office. The warmth, trust, and affection I have received from all the Hon’ble Members of Parliament would ever be cherished at and embedded in my memory. I am deeply thankful for the invaluable experiences and insights I have gained as Vice President in our great democracy. It has been a privilege and satisfaction to witness and partake in India’s remarkable economic progress and unprecedented exponential development during this significant period. Serving in this transformative era of our nation’s history has been a true honor. As I leave this esteemed office, I am filled with pride in Bharat’s global rise and phenomenal achievements and hold unwavering confidence in her brilliant future," he wrote.

Opposition raises questions