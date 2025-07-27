/'We’ll go to space too': Modi lauds astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, Chandrayaan-3 success in Mann Ki Baat

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (Jul 27) during the 124th episode of his monthly radio show ‘Mann ki Baat’ lauded India's growing capabilities in the space sector and made special mention of IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's who recently undertook a journey to the International Space Station (ISS). The Indian PM also mentioned the successful launch of Chandrayaan 3 and the recognition of 12 Maratha forts as World Heritage Sites, among other things.

Ambience of science in the country

PM Modi during the latest Mann ki Baat episode said, "We shall touch upon the successes of the country; the achievements of the countrymen" before mentioning Astronaut Shukla. He noted that a "wave of happiness rippled through every heart," filling every citizen with pride when he landed back on Earth.

"Recently, there was a lot of discussion in the country about the return of Shubhanshu Shukla from space. As soon as Shubhanshu landed safely on Earth, people jumped with joy, and a wave of happiness ran through every heart. The whole country was filled with pride," he said. He also highlighted how the success of Indian space agency ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission and said it created an atmosphere of curiosity in the country for space and science-related endeavours. "I remember, when Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed in August 2023, a new ambience was created in the country. A new curiosity also arose among children about science, about space. Little children now say, we will also go to Space; we will also land on the moon -we will become space scientists," PM Modi said.