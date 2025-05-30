/'We are not scared': Tourists flock back to Kashmir, urges govt to reopen all tourists spots

The tourism industry of Jammu and Kashmir was massively hit after the Pahalgam terror attack and the escalation of Indo-Pak tensions after Operation Sindoor. Tourism took a further dip and was recorded at its lowest during the peak season. But with conditions stabilizing now, the tourists have started coming back to Kashmir Valley.



Pahalgam tourist resort has been in the news for over a month now and no one could ever forget the horror of the terror attack that took place on April 22. But with things coming back on track in the Kashmir Valley, tourists from across the country have started returning to the Valley and especially to Pahalgam. The hotels and tour operators have started getting queries for Kashmir yet again. The government is also hopeful that tourism will be restored in the Valley soon.



Pahalgam is also witnessing tourist arrivals every day and things are looking positive for the people associated with the tourism industry.

''We were doubtful whether we should come or not but then we decided to come. Our army is guarding us all the time. But what we regret is that our tourist brothers were killed brutally. We still cry about it and we are sad. We are also paying tribute to those who died here in Pahalgam and wish that these incidents don't happen again. People should come here without being scared," said Meena Behn, a tourist.



Some of the tourists visiting have appealed to the government to open all those tourist spots which have been closed after the Pahalgam attack.

''I have come from Udaipur, Rajasthan to enjoy the beauty of Kashmir. We are enjoying it and having a blast here. Kashmir is very beautiful, and people here are too good, cooperative and helpful. We hope to see all the places and we are waiting for all the places to open so that we can see it all. It's our third day and we are also planning Gulmarg and Sonamarg after this. We are very safe here, '' said Sakina, a tourist.



The tour operators from across the country were in Kashmir Valley and went to Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonamarg to send a message that things were back to Normal. The tourists visiting the Valley are hopeful that after them people from every state of the country will start coming to the Valley again.



''I have just entered Pahalgam and what I had heard and what we are seeing on the ground is totally different. Everything is very safe here. We had cancelled our trip first and then we planned again. People were saying things but it's not at all like that. People are very friendly and helpful. All the facilities are being provided, and I am sure our trip is going to be nice, '' said Ismail Jedhwa, a tourist.



Some of the tourists who are visiting also said that they believe in India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the security forces for their safety.



''We are not at all scared. Our PM Modi is with us, and Our military is with us. Jammu and Kashmir is ours, so why should we be scared? Our government is taking care of everything, and people should come and enjoy it here, '' said Priti Patel. The Hoteliers and Tour operators in the Valley have slashed the prices for the tourists planning to come to Kashmir Valley as well.