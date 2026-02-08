/'Tsunami' swing collapses mid-air at India's Surajkund Mela; 1 killed, many injured - Horrific video surfaces

A major tragedy unfolded at Surajkund International Crafts Mela in Faridabad, Haryana as a giant swing collapsed killing a police officer on duty and injuring over 12. In another incident at the fair, a gate near the Food Court fell due to strong winds, injuring a man and a child. The giant swing had around 20 people sitting on it, and a scary video captures the exact moment when it snapped mid-air around 6 pm. According to reports, an inspector on-duty identified as Jagdish Prasad rushed to rescue people, and died on the spot as the swing crushed him. Haryana government has ordered a probe and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Varun Dahiya has been formed by the Faridabad Police.

Issuing a statement, Haryana Tourism Minister Arvind Sharma said that an FIR has been filed against the “vendor responsible”. Strictest action will be taken and no one will be spared, he added. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also issued a statement. “I am deeply saddened by the accident that occurred during the Surajkund Mela organised in Faridabad. I express my heartfelt condolences to the family of the person who lost his life in this incident. At the same time, necessary directions have been issued to the authorities concerned for the appropriate and immediate treatment of the injured individuals…The Haryana government is fully committed, with utmost promptness and sensitivity, to providing all possible assistance to the injured and their families,” the CM said. Meanwhile, Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Ajay Singhal said that Prasad’s family will be provided a compensation of Rs 1 crore.

Add WION as a Preferred Source