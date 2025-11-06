/'To scam others': Brazilian model reacts after Rahul Gandhi claims her photo appeared '22 times' in Haryana voter list

Indian Member of Parliament made a sensational claim on Nov 5 and said that a Brazilian model appeared 22 times across polling booths in Haryana under various names such as Seema, Sweety and Saraswati. Soon after his claims went viral, the Brazilian model identified as 'Larrisa' posted a video about it. In her first reaction, she expresses her disbelief over the incident. Speaking in Portuguese, she said that her image when she was 18 or 20 years old is being used in India for 'scam.'

"Guys, do you have the photo? I look terrible. No, like, I’ll put the photo myself. Are you using an old photo of mine? My photo is old, okay? I was so young in that photo, like 20, 18 years old. You’re using my photo to do… I don’t even know if it’s some election thing, something people have to vote for. And… in India! They’re making me look like I’m Indian to scam people." She continued, “What kind of craziness is this? What kind of world are we living in?" They are using a photo of mine to run, I don't know if it's an election, something where you have to vote. And in India, they are portraying me as an Indian woman to scam others, folks," she added.

What were Rahul Gandhi's claims?

