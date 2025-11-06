/'To scam others': Brazilian model reacts after Rahul Gandhi claims her photo appeared '22 times' in Haryana voter list

Rahul Gandhi alleged massive voter fraud in Haryana, claiming a Brazilian model’s photo appeared 22 times under fake names to enable bogus voting. The model, Larissa, reacted in disbelief, saying her old photos were misused in India. Gandhi accused the BJP and EC of collusion.
Indian Member of Parliament made a sensational claim on Nov 5 and said that a Brazilian model appeared 22 times across polling booths in Haryana under various names such as Seema, Sweety and Saraswati. Soon after his claims went viral, the Brazilian model identified as 'Larrisa' posted a video about it. In her first reaction, she expresses her disbelief over the incident. Speaking in Portuguese, she said that her image when she was 18 or 20 years old is being used in India for 'scam.'
"Guys, do you have the photo? I look terrible. No, like, I’ll put the photo myself. Are you using an old photo of mine? My photo is old, okay? I was so young in that photo, like 20, 18 years old. You’re using my photo to do… I don’t even know if it’s some election thing, something people have to vote for. And… in India! They’re making me look like I’m Indian to scam people." She continued, “What kind of craziness is this? What kind of world are we living in?" They are using a photo of mine to run, I don't know if it's an election, something where you have to vote. And in India, they are portraying me as an Indian woman to scam others, folks," she added.
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi doubling down on his election fraud allegations, accused the Election Commission and the BJP of “colluding to ensure Congress lost in Haryana”. He said that the Brazilian model’s photo was used in 10 booths to enable fake voters to cast fraudulent votes. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday (Nov 5), Gandhi alleged that '25 lakh votes were stolen' in Haryana and cited an example of a woman whose photograph, actually belonging to a Brazilian model, appeared 22 times in the state’s voter rolls. “Who is this lady? What is her name? Where does she come from? But she votes 22 times in Haryana, at 10 different booths, and has multiple names: Seema, Sweety, Saraswati, Rashmi, Vilma... But turns out she is actually a Brazilian model,” he alleged. "This lady gets to vote 100 times in Haryana if she feels like. This is to create space so that anybody can vote, so that BJP people can move, come from other states and vote," Gandhi asserted. The leader of the opposition displayed another woman's photograph and claimed she featured 223 times in the voter list of two polling booths.