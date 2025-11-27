/'This is what our kids get in return': Noida woman shares emotional ordeal as son's health worsens due to Delhi-NCR 'toxic air'

A woman from Noida shared an emotional video of her young son admitted in the hospital, saying that the severe air pollution in Delhi NCR is the reason for his health problems. Sakshi Pahwa explained that her family moved to the national capital region two years ago, and since then, her child has been dealing with serious chronic cold, breathing problems and severe allergies. The video she posted on the social media platform, Instagram, shows the scenes from the hospital where her son is admitted.

In her post caption, she wrote, “Delhi NCR pollution didn’t just affect the air we breathe it pushed my little one into surgery. Two years ago we shifted here, and from that day chronic cold–cough, nonstop allergies and breathing issues began. No medicine worked, only pollution kept getting worse. As parents, watching him cry in the hospital broke us in ways words can’t explain. We pay taxes and this is what our kids get in return. It’s time to speak up.”

The video posted by the mother

Some Instagram users reacted strongly to her post. One person advised her to move out of Delhi, saying that spending money on relocation would be better than watching her child fall sick again and again.



Another user pointed out that despite paying taxes, families still face serious health risks every day. Some users shared their own struggles with breathing issues during high-pollution days and many demanded stricter action and even tagged political leaders and appeal them to step in immediately.

