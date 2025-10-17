/'They attacked and injured local villagers': India responds to Bangladesh's protest over killing of three suspected cattle thieves in Tripura

India has officially addressed Bangladesh’s protest over the deaths of three Bangladeshi nationals, who were allegedly involved in cattle theft, in Tripura’s Bidyabil village. The incident took place on Wednesday (October 15), when a group of three Bangladeshis crossed into Indian territory. The villagers, who were working near the border, suspected the individuals were trying to steal cattle. When the suspects allegedly attacked the locals with sharp weapons, injuring two villagers, the situation escalated, leading to an angry mob confronting the trio.

In the altercation that followed, the three Bangladeshis were beaten to death, sparking a protest from the Bangladesh government. Dhaka condemned the incident, calling it a ‘brutal’ and ‘inhumane’ act and demanding an immediate investigation. Bangladesh also stressed the importance of ensuring that such violations of human rights are not repeated. In response, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the incident took place three kilometers inside Indian territory and involved individuals attempting to steal cattle. India clarified that the suspects had attacked the villagers with iron rods and knives, killing one Indian local. Following the confrontation, two of the Bangladeshis died on the spot, while the third succumbed to injuries at a hospital the next day.

India emphasised that the cross-border smuggling of cattle and illegal immigration are ongoing issues in the region. The government called on Bangladesh to strengthen border security and support the completion of fencing to prevent such incidents in the future. The authorities in Tripura have launched an investigation, and the bodies of the three deceased have been returned to Bangladesh.