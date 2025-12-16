/‘There are demands Priyanka should come forward as PM face’: Robert Vadra

After Congress MP Imran Masood proposed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Wayanad MP, for the party's face for the next prime minister, Robert Vadra joined the chorus on Tuesday (Dec 23). He responded to the remark and said, "There are demands from everywhere that Priyanka should come forward. There are also demands that I should enter politics. But right now, we should focus on the real issues that concern the people," news agency IANS reported.

Earlier, Masood said that if Priyanka were to become Prime Minister, she would respond strongly, just like her grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. His statement was in his quest to defend the Congress leader over her remarks on rising violence against minorities in Bangladesh.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Masood said, "... Is Priyanka Gandhi the Prime Minister? Make her the Prime Minister and see how she will retaliate like Indira Gandhi. She is Priyanka Gandhi. She has Gandhi added behind her name. She is the granddaughter of Indira Gandhi, who inflicted so much damage on Pakistan that those wounds still haven't healed. Make her the Prime Minister and see how she will retaliate. You won't dare to do that."

Priyanka had recently urged the Centre to take cognisance of the increasing violence against Hindu, Christian, and Buddhist minorities in Bangladesh after the murder of Hindu youth Deepu Chandra Das.