Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /'Stood the test of time': PM Modi honours India-Russia friendship, expresses gratitude towards President Putin

'Stood the test of time': PM Modi honours India-Russia friendship, expresses gratitude towards President Putin

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Dec 05, 2025, 14:45 IST | Updated: Dec 05, 2025, 14:51 IST
'Stood the test of time': PM Modi honours India-Russia friendship, expresses gratitude towards President Putin

'Stood the test of time': PM Modi expresses gratitude towards President Putin; honours India-Russia ties

Story highlights

PM Modi honoured the relationship between the two nations, he said, “Exactly 25 years ago, President Putin had laid the foundation for our strategic partnership, and 2010 our friendship was honoured with special and privileged partnership.”

On Friday (Dec 5), Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a press conference. This is the former’s 11th visit to India and is aimed at strengthening ties and boosting trade. In his address, PM Modi honoured the relationship between the two nations. He said, “Exactly 25 years ago, President Putin laid the foundation for our strategic partnership, and in 2010, our friendship was granted the status of Special Privileged Strategic Partnership. His leadership, under all circumstances, has elevated our ties to new heights. I express my heartfelt gratitude to President Putin, my friend, for this deep friendship and unwavering commitment to India."

Following the 23rd India-Russia annual summit, PM Modi says, "Over the past 8 decades, the world has witnessed numerous ups and downs. Humanity has had to pass through many challenges and crises. And amidst all this, the India-Russia friendship has remained steadfast like a pole star."

About the Author

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Share on twitter

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues. In international affairs, she dives into subjects...Read More

Trending Topics