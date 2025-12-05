'Stood the test of time': PM Modi expresses gratitude towards President Putin; honours India-Russia ties

On Friday (Dec 5), Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a press conference. This is the former’s 11th visit to India and is aimed at strengthening ties and boosting trade. In his address, PM Modi honoured the relationship between the two nations. He said, “Exactly 25 years ago, President Putin laid the foundation for our strategic partnership, and in 2010, our friendship was granted the status of Special Privileged Strategic Partnership. His leadership, under all circumstances, has elevated our ties to new heights. I express my heartfelt gratitude to President Putin, my friend, for this deep friendship and unwavering commitment to India."