/'Solution to solve plastic problem is to stop its use': Experts underline urgency at WION’s Mission Sustainability

WION returns with the third edition of Mission Sustainability and in the first session titled “Solving the Plastic Puzzle”, WION's Molly Gambhir talks about the massive plastic problem plaguing the Earth. Providing meaningful insights on the topic are Ramveer Tanwar, widely known as The Pondman of India, whose restoration work has revived dying water bodies across the country; Vimlendu Jha, environmentalist and Executive Director of Swechha India, who has spent decades pushing for policy accountability and youth-driven climate action; and Bharati Chaturvedi, Founder and Director of Chintan, whose work emphasizes waste justice and the role of informal workers in sustainable systems.

Speaking directly about the problem, Bharati Chaturvedi stated that the only true solution for the crisisis to reduce plastic use, adding that recycling is merely a delaying tactic. “There is only one solution, that is to reduce the use of plastic. Recycling is a delaying tactic,” Chaturvedisaid. Highlighting that citizens should protest against the use of plastics not only at home but also against the policymakers and celebrities.

Ramveer Tanwar, widely known as The Pondman of India, highlighted a critical gap in the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) framework, noting that those working at the grassroots level receive no economic benefit, making the policy ineffective on the ground. EPR is a system that holds producers accountable for the environmental impact of their products throughout their entire lifecycle, including post-consumer waste. He said that “Those who do not know the term sustainable are more sustainable and there carbon footprints are lesser than the one who knows what sustainability means.”

Highlighting that the ban on single-use plastic is not implemented, Vimlendu Jha, environmentalist and Executive Director of Swechha India said, “I am not saying that we should be 100% plastic free, but we can be plastic responsible, and that is the real challenge.” He also pointed out that plastic problem is an “institutional crisis” and not an individual's "behavioural issue." “Idea of a great nation has to be understanding of what should be sustainable,” he said. “Alternative to plastic is no plastic because as I said, safest plastic are the ones that has not been manufactured.”

Tanwar also stressed the power of community action, saying, “We need to create lakhs of Pond Warriors who can take the initiative to clean our ponds. If you have collected 5 kg of plastic in a year, it’s equivalent to having cleaned one pond.” Sharing a sharper critique, Jha called out corporate responsibility, stating, “You can't choke my water body and try to become the richest corporation in the world,” and further questioning global accountability: “The richest man in the world is the biggest producer of plastic in the world. Is it okay if they flood our river bodies? Eighty percent of our water bodies are terrible?” Adding to the discussion, Chaturvedi underscored the core solution: “The real thing is to reduce plastics. All of the things we do—make our homes and offices plastic-free—these are just practices for the main thing.”

Mission Sustainability: No Action, Not an Option