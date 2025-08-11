/'Slapped, bitten, hit with bat': 15-month-old baby horribly assaulted at Noida daycare centre, caught on CCTV

In a shocking and horrific incident, a 15-month-old girl was brutally assaulted by a minor caretaker at a Noida daycare centre. According to the CCTV footage, the daycare worker (nanny) slapped the girl, bit her, and even hit her with a plastic bat.

The 16-year-old woman attendant, who was working at a daycare in a Paras Tierea residential complex in Noida Sector 137, has been detained after the girl's parents accused her of assaulting their child.

The horrific CCTV footage shows the daycare worker hitting the girl on the face and even dropping her to the ground, intentionally.

What did the FIR read?

The mother said that when she confronted the caretaker, she misbehaved with her. While filing the police complaint, the parents also alleged that the daycare owner did not intervene during these incidents.

“When I confronted the caretaker and the daycare director, they misbehaved with me and verbally abused me,” the toddler’s mother said in her FIR. “When my daughter was screaming during the assault, no one came to help her.”

“While changing the toddler’s clothes on Thursday, the mother noticed two marks on each thigh. Suspecting a skin infection, she took her to a nearby hospital, where doctors confirmed they were bite marks,” said Vinod Kumar Mishra, station house officer (SHO), Sector 142.

It comes after the mother noticed the injuries on her child and took her to the hospital. She first saw the bite marks on her girl's thighs. Initially, they thought it was some allergic reaction, but later they visited a doctor. The doctor told them the marks were caused by bites.

The parents then asked the complex authorities to show the CCTV footage of the daycare. After which, it was revealed that the woman worker hit the infant and also dropped her. The girl was seen crying in the footage.