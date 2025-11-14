/‘Seized 251 Pak drones...’: BSF Punjab’s BIG crackdown against smuggling network

In a significant milestone, BSF Punjab announced that it has seized 251 Pakistani drones on the Punjab border during the year 2025 as of Friday (Nov 14). BSF also intercepted drugs and weapons that were being smuggled across the border in Punjab using drones. During the operations, the BFS also neutralised three Pakistani intruders and detained 240 Indian smugglers and 19 Pakistani nationals involved in cross-border crimes.

The forces seized 329 kgs of heroin, 16 kgs of ICE drug, 191 weapons, 12 hand grenades and over 10 kgs of high explosives during the operations, it said in a post on X. BSF has ensured strict security along the border with its advanced surveillance systems, strong intelligence network and undeterred dedication.

“BSF Punjab Frontier has achieved a significant landmark by recovering 251st Pakistani drone of the year on Punjab border,” BSF wrote in a post on X. “As of 14 November 2025, BSF troops have successfully intercepted 251 drones, along with 329 kgs of heroin, 16 kgs of ICE drug, 191 weapons, 12 hand grenades and over 10 kgs of high explosives—all of which were stopped from entering Indian territory. During these operations, BSF also neutralized 03 Pakistani intruders and apprehended 240 Indian smugglers and 19 Pakistani nationals involved in cross-border crimes.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“BSF’s advanced surveillance systems, strong intelligence network and undeterred dedication have ensured strict security along the Punjab frontier,” it added. “BSF continues to serve as India’s strong and reliable ‘first line of Defence’—protecting the nation on the ground as well as in the skies.”

In another post, BSF announced “a series of successful anti-smuggling operations, BSF Punjab has delivered major blows to cross-border narcotics and arms networks.”

During the operations, BSF troops recovered a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone from agricultural fields near Kamal Wala, Ferozepur. In another operation, the forces seized two pistols hidden in farmland near Raja Rai, Ferozepur. It also recovered 1.664 kg of heroin on Thursday (Nov 13) night in a search operation near Pandori, Amritsar, after suspicious aerial movement was detected in the area.